GREEN VALLEY, AZ - James Conn Schultz, 80, originally from Calumet City, IL, Lansing, IL, and Munster, IL, passed away peacefully at his home for the past 18 years in Green Valley, AZ.

Jim graduated from Thornton Fractional North High School in 1957, served in the Army in Germany from 1957 - 1959, returning to attend Northern Illinois University. He then worked for Franklin Supply, E. Chicago, and U.S. Steel until he continued on as an independent steel broker.

In 2002, Jim and his wife moved from Munster, IN, to Green Valley, AZ.

Jim leaves behind his wife, Nancy, three children, Nancy Steiner (Russell) of Chicago, IL, Susan Shingler (Ray) of Valparaiso, IN, Clayton Schultz (Alex) of Chicago, a step-daughter Stephanie McNary, of Tucson, AZ, and a sister, Margot Kaegebein, of Homer Glen, IL. He was predeceased by his stepson, Eric McNary, his parents, Blanche and Wilbert Schultz, and his two older brothers, Jan and Jack.