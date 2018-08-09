CRETE, IL - James Crnjak, age 86. Late of Crete formerly of the East Side. Passed away August 7, 2018. Beloved husband of the late Norma (nee McDillon) for 25 years. Loving father of Daniel (Denise) Crnjak, late Peter 'Peko' Crnjak, Kathryn (Lawrence) Gannon, and Anthony Crnjak. Cherished grandfather of Norma, Selina, Elise, Caelainn, and Peyton. Dearest great grandfather of four. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews.
Jim was a veteran of the U.S. Army - Korean War. He was a longtime member of Laborers Local #269.
Visitation and Funeral Services Saturday, August 11, 2018 from 1:00 - 4:00 p.m. at the ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL 11300 W. 97th LN. (1/2 block west of US 41/Wicker Ave. at 97th LN.) St. John. Interment private. For more information 219-365-3474 or www.elmwoodchapel.com