Aug. 2, 1945 - Feb. 2, 2022

MARCO ISLAND, FL - James D. Bruno, 76, of Marco Island, Florida (formerly of LaPorte, Indiana) passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 2, 2022 at Physicians Regional Hospital in Naples, Florida. He was preceded in death by his parents Antonio and Margaret Bruno of East Chicago, Indiana. He was also preceded in death by his brothers: Dominic, Albert, and Anthony Bruno; his sisters: Frances Chvostal, Antionette LaBarge, and Ann Pazik; and son-in-law, Paul DelRio.

He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Nancy Pozywio Bruno. Also surviving are his adult children: daughter Jennifer Bruno DelRio along with grandson, Lucas J. DelRio of LaPorte, Indiana, and son David J. Bruno of Tampa, Florida. Jim has two surviving sisters and a sister-in-law as well. Yolanda Martin resides in Austin, Texas, Margaret (Eli) Zak resides in Highland, Indiana, and Betty Jo Bruno of Cedar Lake, Indiana. Lastly, being from a large family he has numerous nieces and nephews surviving.

Jim graduated from East Chicago Washington HS, class of 1963. He proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corp. He started his career like many in East Chicago at Inland Steel. Not one to be satisfied, he and Nancy ventured out on their own to become entrepreneurs. They began with a retail business in Crown Point, Indiana. With that not being enough to satisfy his taste for success, they decided to move their family to LaPorte, Indiana in 1978. They made their home in LaPorte for over 40 years. That move was the start of an amazing future. It all began with the purchase of a Supper Club. Within a few years Jim started to expand and before long he owned numerous Arby's Roast Beef restaurants, Pizza Huts, Dunkin' Donuts, Baskin Robbins, Brown's Chicken, and Buffalo Wild Wings restaurants - we've honestly lost count as to the actual number.

He is a member of St. Peter Catholic Church in LaPorte and the Knights of Columbus Council #1542. He most treasured his time with his family. No one was a more proud grandparent than he. He was most certainly the loudest fan at all his grandson's sporting events and the most animated person at the table describing the day's events when the game ended. He was always up for a good time and thoroughly enjoyed the after-party. At the end of a game, (or actually anytime) he would invite all his friends to join him at whatever restaurant he was patronizing. He also enjoyed traveling...(and even if he didn't) he went and had a marvelous time since it is Nancy's passion. He was the life of the party on every excursion, cruise ship, or plane. There wasn't a thing he wouldn't do for his "Nan", making her happy was his passion. He and Nancy traveled to all 50 of the United States and visited 54 countries during their adventures - sometimes to their kid's dismay...Syria!

Jim was an inspiration to all who knew him, as he was a caring generous person who always gave from the heart. He supported many organizations and participated in any charity event that came across his desk. For him, it was always about others. He was a kind and gentle person who made friends everywhere he went. His family and friends could always count on him for a funny story or a helping hand. He is already sorely missed.

Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held in Marco Island, Florida for his southern friends. At a later date, his cremains will attend a Celebration of Life in LaPorte, Indiana - he hated to miss a party! Anyone interested in receiving updates on the Celebration of Life in Indiana, please text your name to Jim's phone 219-363-6327. You will be notified of the details as they become available. The updated obituary will be run as well.

In lieu of flowers, Donations can be made to: Share with the Handicapped P.O. Box 400 Rolling Prairie, Indiana 46371, LaPorte Pop Warner 2967 N. Larkspur Ct. Rolling Prairie, Indiana 46371