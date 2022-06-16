James D. Bruno

Jim graduated from East Chicago Washington HS, class of 1963. He proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corp. He started his career like many in East Chicago at Inland Steel. Not one to be satisfied, he and Nancy ventured out on their own to become entrepreneurs. They began with a retail business in Crown Point, Indiana. With that not being enough to satisfy his taste for success, they decided to move their family to LaPorte, Indiana in 1978. They made their home in LaPorte for over 40 years. That move was the start of an amazing future. It all began with the purchase of a Supper Club. Within a few years Jim started to expand and before long he owned numerous Arby's Roast Beef restaurants, Pizza Huts, Dunkin' Donuts, Baskin Robbins, Brown's Chicken, and Buffalo Wild Wings restaurants - we've honestly lost count as to the actual number. He is a member of St. Peter Catholic Church in LaPorte and the Knights of Columbus Council #1542. He most treasured his time with his family. No one was a more proud grandparent than he. He was most certainly the loudest fan at all his grandson's sporting events and the most animated person at the table describing the day's events when the game ended. He was always up for a good time and thoroughly enjoyed the after-party. At the end of a game, (or actually anytime) he would invite all his friends, to join him at whatever restaurant he was patronizing. He also enjoyed traveling.. (and even if he didn't) he went and had a marvelous time since it is Nancy's passion. He was the life of the party on every excursion, cruise ship, or plane. There wasn't a thing he wouldn't do for his "Nan", making her happy was his passion. He and Nancy traveled to all 50 of the United States and visited 54 countries during their adventures, sometimes to their kid's dismay... Syria!