SCHERERVILLE, IN - James D. Jarach, Jr., age 50, late of Schererville, IN, formerly of Chicago, IL, passed away Friday, August 3, 2018. Loving husband to Audrey Jarach, nee Hansen. Devoted father of Joshua James Jarach and Jessica Lynn Jarach. Dear brother Dave (Julie) Jarach, Don (Nancy) Jarach, Steve Jarach, Nadine (Doug) Thomas, Jane (Wayne) Doron, Janice Jarach, Sandy (Joe) Estka, June (Mike) Dayton, Nancy (late John) Stark, and Kenny (Melodie) Jarach. Kind uncle of many nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents James D. Sr. and Shirley Jarach.
Visitation Friday, August 10, 2018 from 2:00 - 8:00 p.m. Funeral service Saturday, August 11, 2018 at 10:30 a.m. at SMITS FUNERALHOME, 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane (Rt. 30 & Pleasant Springs Lane) Dyer, IN 46311. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (www.afsp.donordrive.com) or Hope for Depression Research Foundation (www.hopefordepression.org) greatly appreciated. For further information, please contact 219-322-7300 or visit our online guestbook and obituary at www.SMITSFH.com.