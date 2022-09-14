James D. Klenk

Nov. 13, 1942 - Sep. 12, 2022

PORTAGE, IN - James D. Klenk, age 79 of Portage, IN passed away on Monday, September 12, 2022. He was born on November 13, 1942 in Chester, PA to Jacob and Evelyn (Hendrickson) Klenk.

James is survived by two sons: Scott Thompson, Brian (Karen) Klenk; granddaughter, Amanda Klenk; two grandsons: Christopher Klenk, Zachary Thompson; three brothers: David Klenk, Francis "Frank" Klenk, William "Bill" Klenk; four sisters: Margaret Zugie, Shirley Cake, Laura Hielman, Mary Ramos; sister-in-law, Cheryle Millikin; and many nieces and nephews, extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara A. (Drozynski) Klenk; his parents; three brothers: Barry Klenk, Paul Klenk, Thomas Klenk; and sister, Elizabeth Garton.

James was a United States Army Veteran and retired following over 20 years of service in the Indiana National Guard. He retired from LTV Steel following 37 years of service. James was an avid bowler, and loved spending time with his grandchildren and traveling with family.

Private family services for James will be held at a later date. He will be laid to rest at Heritage Cemetery, Portage, IN alongside his wife, Barbara. Arrangements made with EDMONDS & EVANS FUNERAL HOME, Portage, IN. To leave online condolences to the family please visit www.ee-fh.com