DeMOTTE, IN - 91 year old, James D. Koons of DeMotte, passed away at his home on August 1, 2018.
On August 8, 1926, in Ringwood, OK, James was born to Daniel and Lula Pearl (McDermeit) Koons. James graduated from high school in Ames, OK. He served in the U.S. Army for 23 years, and retired as a Master Sergeant. James married the love of his life, Cora Row on May 24, 1947 in Wellington, KS. James enlisted to serve our country in WWII, and then finished his tour in England and France. James and Cora then settled in Calumet City for 32 years before moving to DeMotte. He attended Community Bible Church in DeMotte. James loved working on his yard, reading his bible, and especially taking care of his Cora. James also served as a bank courier for DeMotte State Bank for 20 years. In his spare time he enjoyed his yard work during the summer, and during the winter, he learned to do counted cross-stitch. James and Cora enjoyed playing games with company.
James is survived by his wife, Cora; daughters: Janet (David) Neil and Marilyn (Eddie) Sutliff; four grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and sister: Betty Kemph.
James was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, and four sisters.
Friends are invited to visit with the family from 11:00 until 12:00 p.m. (noon) on Monday, August 6, 2018 at the BOERSMA FUNERAL HOME, 90 East Grove St., Wheatfield, IN. Services for James will take place at the funeral home at 12:00 p.m. (noon) with Pastor Rodney Tolleson officiating. Military Graveside Rites will take place at 3:00 p.m. at Chapel Lawn Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Wounded Warriors.