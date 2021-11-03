 Skip to main content
James D. Stanish

Sept. 9, 1961 - Oct. 25, 2021

HOBART, IN - James D. Stanish, age 60, of Hobart passed away Monday October 25, 2021, at St Mary Medical Center. James was born September 9, 1961, in East Chicago, IN to the late Edward J. and Aileen (Gordon) Stanish. James was a Maintenance Technician that worked for HCR ManorCare West in Oak Lawn, IL. Jim loved fishing and was the Ultimate Bears Fan.

James leaves his loving wife, Audrey Angotti; stepfather of three; step-grandfather of six; step-great-grandfather of three; brother to Tom (Leslie) Stanish; and several dear friends.

James was preceded in death by his mother Aileen Gordon; his father Edward Stanish; and one brother, Richard Stanish.

James was cremated with no attended services per his request. REES FUNERAL HOME, HOBART CHAPEL was entrusted with his services. www.reesfuneralhomes.com

