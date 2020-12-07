James David Dunning Sr.

Jim was always known to have a smile and loved to tease the kids and grandkids. He was a hard worker his whole life. He would always help others. He didn't mind shoveling or snowplowing neighbors sidewalks or driveways. He would fix electrical issues and make everything work! He was always handy and could fix anything. His one passion was camping. He LOVED traveling across North America. He and Phyllis scrimped and saved to upgrade campers and take vacations with their children. After the kids grew up, they continued traveling as much as they could.

About 10 years ago, things slowly started to change. Alzheimer's symptoms began to show in forgetfulness and misplacing things. After Jim Jr. suddenly passed away in 2014, the symptoms increased. He lost his ability to speak and communicate with speech about 3 years ago. He would say a word few and far between. The last time he spoke, about a year ago, he said, "it's raining" and it was. He had so much sadness that he could not express. But he also had smiles and every now and then a laugh. These are the memories that will carry on. He will forever be in our hearts and stories.