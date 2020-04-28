LaCROSSE, IN - James David Hale, 63 of LaCrosse, passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020. He was born August 16, 1956 in Pineville, KY to James and Mildred (Spivey) Hale. James retired from the American Red Cross, where he worked as a disaster coordinator. He served as the Porter County Region Director for ABATE and was the unofficial mayor of LaCrosse. James enjoyed riding motorcycles, woodworking, and was a big NHRA fan.