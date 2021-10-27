James Dean Brown

Dec. 27, 1956 — Oct. 16, 2021

PORTER, IN — James Dean Brown, 64 of Porter, passed away surrounded by his family, Saturday, October 16, 2021. He was born December 27, 1956 in Gary, IN to Max B. and Julia R. (Lucas) Brown. Jim retired after 39 years at ArcelorMittal as a maintenance manager and was currently a storeroom manager for NLMK. He was a car and motorcycle enthusiast, enjoyed gardening, and was best known as a jack of all trades. Most of all, Jim loved spending time at home with family.

On September 25, 1992 in Portage, Jim married Nancy M. Turner who survives along with their children, Max Brown and Abigail (Brandon) Martin; sister, Geri (Tony Martinez) Brown; fur babies, Sadie and Ace; grand-dog, Stella; and many extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Ronnie, Kenny, and Loretta.

Following cremation, a Celebration of Life Gathering will be held November 7, 2021 from 1:00-4:00 PM at Hawthorne Park Community Center 500 Ackerman Dr., Porter, IN. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to Dunes Hospice or University of Chicago Medicine Comprehensive Cancer Center. A special thank you to Dunes Hospice / Palliative Care for the exceptional care they provided to Jim and his family. MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, Valparaiso handling arrangements.