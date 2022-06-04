Nov. 23, 1930 - May 30, 2022

CROWN POINT - James DeStefano, age 91, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Monday, May 30, 2022.

James is survived by his son, David DeStefano; daughter-in-law, Benita DeStefano; grandchildren: Caleb DeStefano, Rebecca (Kris) Klosowski; great-grandchildren: Jack Wolff, Zofia Klosowski; and sister, Edith Amato.

James was preceded in death by his wife, Sara DeStefano; son, Paul DeStefano; sisters: Ann Rumore, Mary Gualano; and brothers: Albert, Aldo, Arcolino, Carmen, Joe, and William DeStefano.

James is a graduate of Easton High School. He went on to serve in the U.S. Army from 1952-1954. After his discharge, James moved to Chicago where he met his beloved wife Sara. He received his bachelor's degree in accounting from Northwest University. The family moved to Northwest Indiana where he owned and operated several formal wear stores until returning to corporate accounting.

Friends may visit with the family on Monday, June 6, 2022 at St. Matthias Catholic Church, 101 W. Burrell Dr., Crown Point, IN 46307, from 9:30 AM until the time of funeral mass at 10:00 AM.

Interment to follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in Crown Point, IN.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in James's name to Wittenberg Village, Crown Point.

Visit James's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.