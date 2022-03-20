James "Dino" Fitzgerald Jaracz

Feb. 4, 1967 - Dec. 29, 2021

HOBART, IN - A lifelong resident of Northwest Indiana, Jim graduated from Illiana Christian High School, class of 1985. He earned a bachelor's degree from Purdue University and a master's degree from Indiana State University. He joined the Hobart Fire Department in 1993, retiring as an Assistant Chief in 2013. During his career, Dino volunteered on the Munster, Dyer & Lake Ridge Fire Departments. Jim also worked for OSHA (Illinois chapter). He established Calumet Health and Safety, LLC which provided fire and occupational safety training for many companies and organizations throughout Indiana and Illinois. From 1999 until his passing, Dino developed training programs and taught for the National Fire Academy who provided training for fire departments throughout the United States. Jim had recently been appointed as the City of Hobart Building Commissioner by Mayor Brian Snedecor.

Dino enjoyed the White Sox, Blackhawks and fishing. He ran 13 marathons and ultra-marathons, including a 100 miler on the original Route 66 in Oklahoma. Above all, Jim loved animals, especially his dogs.

Jim is survived by his wife, Tracy Buldak Jaracz; his mother, Patricia Fitzgerald Jaracz; and his sister, Jill Jaracz Jackson (Benjamin). He was preceded in death by his father, James Francis Jaracz.

Visitation will be held Friday, March 25th, 2022 from 3:00 PM - 8:00 PM at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, 8941 Kleinman Rd (one block south of Ridge Rd) Highland, IN, 46322.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Lutheran Church Charities K-9 Program, the Hobart Humane Society or the Humane Society of Northwest Indiana (Munster).

For additional information, please contact Hillside Funeral Home & Cremation Center Konnie Kuiper-Kevin Nordyke-Michael Kuiper-Vass by calling us at 219-838-0800 or visiting us at www.hillsidefhcares.com