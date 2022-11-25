Oct. 4, 1944 - Nov. 22, 2022

WHEATFIELD - James Duane Lower, 78, of Wheatfield, passed away peacefully at 8:00 A.M., Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at his home. He was born, October 4, 1944, in La Porte, to Clarence and Maxine (Kerns) Lower. On October 5, 1990, in Portage Indiana, James married Patricia Anderson, who survives.

James loved cars and yard work. He was a wonderful helper around the house. He will be greatly missed.

Also surviving is one son, James (Kimber) Lower Jr. of Nibley Utah; one daughter, Melody (Todd) Knight of Lake Station; one step daughter, Kyle Garavalia; and ten grandchildren: Jessica (Brad), Jeffery, Patrick, Aaron, Alex, Ian, Emma, Owen, Nicole (Aaron) Weber and Rachel. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Cremation will take place. Lakeview Funeral Home and Crematory, 247 W. Johnson Rd., La Porte, 219-362-3100, is caring for the arrangements.

