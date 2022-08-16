PORTAGE - James Dwight Weldon, age 70 of Portage, IN passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family and friends on Saturday, August 13, 2022. He was born on July 6, 1952 in Marion, KY to James and Mary (Hughes) Weldon.

James was a proud Steelworker with Union 6103. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dunes Hospice and his angels, Amber and Teresa. Donations in James' honor may be made to Dunes Hospice, 4711 Evans Ave., Valparaiso, IN 46383. James will be truly missed by all who knew and loved him.