HAMMOND, IN - James E. Bailey, age 92, of Hammond, IN, passed away on Tuesday, March 16, 2021.

He is survived by his daughter, Rose Ann Bailey; two sons: James A. (Barbara) Bailey, and Joseph Michael (Henaleta) Bailey; four grandchildren: Jill, Michele, Hope, and Mark; eight great-grandchildren; two sisters: Janie Frances (late George) Lallos, and Levada (Robert) Harris; one brother, Raymond Henry (Late Doris) Bailey; and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his wife, Rose Marie (nee Bolda); and siblings: Mary Marie Hunter, Homer Lynn Bailey, Betty Louise Sandidge, Nellie Katherine Bailey, Charles Wesley Bailey, and Dorothy Ruth Sandidge.

Funeral Services Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at the ANTHONY & DZIADOWICZ FUNERAL HOME, 4404 Cameron Avenue, Hammond (5 blocks W. of Calumet, 1 block N. of Gostlin), 11:00 a.m. Mass at St. Casimir Church, with Rev. Eduardo Malagon officiating. Burial at St. John-St. Joseph Cemetery, Hammond. Visitation on Monday, from 2:00-6:00 p.m. at the funeral home. (MASKS AND SOCIAL DISTANCING ARE REQUIRED AT THE FUNERAL HOME AND IN CHURCH ON TUESDAY).

Mr. Bailey was a Hammond resident for the past 74 years. He was a retired employee of Inland Steel with 36 years of service. James was a member of St. Casimir Church for 57 years, and a 40 year member and Past President of the St. Casimir Ushers Club. He was also a member of the former St. Casimir Church Holy Name Society. James was an Army Veteran of the Korean Conflict. He loved all sports, especially Martial Arts.