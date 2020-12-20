James E. Dunn

James was born April 18, 1932 in Chicago, IL to the late Edward F. and Gladys Dunn and was a graduate of De La Salle Institute. He proudly served our country as a Sgt. in the US Army. On July 9, 1955, he married the love of his life, Marian Pavlik and together they raised 5 children in Chicago. In 1959, he joined the Chicago Fire Department and retired as a Captain after 32 years of service. He was da Bears #1 fan, walleye fisherman extraordinaire and loved to dance the nights away with Marian. James was a loving son, brother, husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather and will truly be missed by all whose lives he touched.