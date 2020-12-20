April 18, 1932 - Dec. 15, 2020
James E. Dunn age 88, peacefully passed away on Tuesday, December 15, 2020.
He is survived by his children: Carol Rogowski, Edward Dunn, Karla (David) Cohen, Mike Dunn and Laura (Brenda Smith) Dunn; grandchildren: Jon (Michelle) Rogowski, Hunter (Allison) Rogowski, Drew (Erin) Rogowski, Marc (fiance Michelle Epp) Cohen, Dayna (Jeff) Lifson, Alyssa (Matt Engelson) Cohen, Carly Dunn, Kiki Dunn and Jolie Dunn; great grandson, Cash Rogowski; sister, Joan Barkoviak; sister in law, Geraldine Britt and many nieces, nephews and dear friends.
Preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Marian Doris Dunn.
James was born April 18, 1932 in Chicago, IL to the late Edward F. and Gladys Dunn and was a graduate of De La Salle Institute. He proudly served our country as a Sgt. in the US Army. On July 9, 1955, he married the love of his life, Marian Pavlik and together they raised 5 children in Chicago. In 1959, he joined the Chicago Fire Department and retired as a Captain after 32 years of service. He was da Bears #1 fan, walleye fisherman extraordinaire and loved to dance the nights away with Marian. James was a loving son, brother, husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather and will truly be missed by all whose lives he touched.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at 10:00 AM DIRECTLY at St. Paul Catholic Church (1855 W. Harrison Blvd Valparaiso, IN) with Rev. Douglas J. Mayer officiating.
Interment to follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, Crown Point, IN.
Friends are invited to meet with the family on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 from 3:00-7:00 PM at Chapel Lawn Funeral Home (8178 Cline Avenue Crown Point, IN) and on Wednesday morning from 9:00 AM until time of Mass at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital.
Due to the current conditions of COVID-19, masks are required for attendance at the funeral home, church and cemetery.
Online condolences may be left at chapellawnfunerals.com.
