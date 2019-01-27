In Loving Memory of James E. Greven
On His First Anniversary In Heaven
It broke our hearts to lose you and part of us went with you.
Love & Miss you more than life. All my love now & forever. Till we are together again.
Your Loving Wife Ann
& Family
