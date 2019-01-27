Try 1 month for 99¢
James E. Greven

In Loving Memory of James E. Greven

On His First Anniversary In Heaven

It broke our hearts to lose you and part of us went with you.

Love & Miss you more than life. All my love now & forever. Till we are together again.

Your Loving Wife Ann

& Family

