James E. Hayden

Sept. 21, 1942 — Jan. 4, 2021

MUNSTER/HAMMOND, IN — James E. Hayden, 78, passed away on January 4, 2021, in Dyer. He was born September 21, 1942, in Chicago. He was raised in Hessville and resided in Munster and Hammond.

He is survived by his loving wife, Patti Jo Hayden; and four children: Dawn (Christopher) Roussey, James (Charmaine) Hayden, John (Christine) Hayden and Beth Hayden; stepdaughters, Candice Stanley and Stephanie Roberts; mother of his children, Sheilia (late James) MacKeigan; five grandchildren; one stepgrandson; sister, Jane (Thomas) Smith; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Belle (Mooney) Hayden; his second wife, Pat Hayden;, three infant sisters, Belle Joy, Margaret and Grace; and one stepgrandchild, Heather.

Jim was active in the Boy Scouts and the Lions and was a great storyteller. He served in the Marine Reserve and loved helping people. He was an electrical contractor and former owner of AC Brown Electric.

There will be no gathering at this time. Arrangements are being handled by HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER in Highland. You may contact them at 219-838-0800 or at www.hillsidefhcares.com.