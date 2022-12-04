July 18, 1930 - Dec. 1, 2022

CROWN POINT, IN - James E. "Jim" Bullock, age 92, a life-long resident of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Thursday, December 1, 2022.

Jim is survived by his wife of 68 years, Barbara Jane Bullock (nee English); children: Virginia (Jeff) Angellotti, Trish (Michael) Olson, Garland (David Andrisko) Bullock, Beverly (Kelly) Webb; two grandchildren: James Angellotti, Haley (Ben) Bunde; great-granddaughter, Ellyanna; and many nieces, nephews and good friends.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents: Elmer & Thelma (nee Smith) Bullock; and sisters: Sally Hyre & Betty Bullock. Jim was raised in Crown Point, where he graduated in 1948. He was the star quarterback who never threw a pass. Jim served proudly in the U.S. Army and was stationed at Fort Belvoir, VA from November 1951 to 1953, where he met his true love, Barbara. They married in Alexandria, VA on April 17, 1954. Jim was a member of the American Legion Post #20 and was a long-time volunteer with the Crown Point Fire Department.

Jim was the owner & operator of Bullock & Son, Inc. for many years. His father, Elmer Bullock began the business and Jim enjoyed moving and digging dirt all his life. Jim was a long-time and faithful member of the First United Methodist Church in Crown Point. Jim learned to dance at an early age due to his sisters and carried that love on later throughout life, dancing the night away with Barb. He enjoyed working in the yard and planting flowers for her. Jim also enjoyed playing cards, especially Spades at Fricke's, where he won several tournaments.

Friends may visit with the family on Friday, December 9, 2022 at First United Methodist Church, 352 S. Main St. Crown Point, IN 46307, from 11:00 AM until the time of Memorial Service at 12:00 PM with Rev. Mark Wilkins officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Jim's name to Traditions Health or the First United Methodist Church of Crown Point.

