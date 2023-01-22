James E. "Jim" Shema

Jim was born and raised in Gary, IN. He attended Gary Edison High School and was a graduate of Merrillville High School, Class of 1962. He served six years with the U.S. Army. Jim owned and operated Jim Shema's Outdoor Sports in Merrillville with his wife for 31 years. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, and a champion shooter. Jim was a longtime member of U.S.P.S.A. and a Three Gun Shooter. He loved the outdoors and teaching his nieces and nephews about the great outdoors and training them on firearms.