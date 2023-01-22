James E. "Jim" Shema

Jan. 25, 1944 - Jan. 12, 2023
HEBRON, IN - James E. Shema "Jim," age 78, of Hebron, IN, passed away on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Jim is survived by his wife of 55 years, Kathleen Shema (nee Nagy); siblings: Catherine (late Louis) Lawson, Alice (Don) Burrell, George (Anna) Shema, Margaret (late Terry) Frest, Joseph Shema; and his many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, good friends, and canine companions.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents: George and Margaret Shema.
Jim was born and raised in Gary, IN. He attended Gary Edison High School and was a graduate of Merrillville High School, Class of 1962. He served six years with the U.S. Army. Jim owned and operated Jim Shema's Outdoor Sports in Merrillville with his wife for 31 years. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, and a champion shooter. Jim was a longtime member of U.S.P.S.A. and a Three Gun Shooter. He loved the outdoors and teaching his nieces and nephews about the great outdoors and training them on firearms.
Private services were held for Jim's family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hobart Animal Clinic - to help financially with animal care to those who can't afford it - 2650 East State Road 130, Hobart, IN 46342.
