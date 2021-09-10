Oct. 10, 1951 - Sept. 7, 2021

VALPARAISO - James E. Kimberling, age 69, of Valparaiso passed away Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart. He was born on October 10, 1951 in East Chicago, Indiana to Charles E. and Patricia L. Kimberling. Jim was a graduate of Merrillville High School class of 1969. He served with the Indiana National Guard. Jim was a retired Pipefitter with union local #597. He was most recently employed at Rees Funeral Home where he worked as a greeter. He was devoted to his grandchildren, he loved family reunions at Kentucky Lake and lunch with his cousins, Steven and Randy Mantz. He loved all his family and will be surely missed.

He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Cindy (nee Peterson) Kimberling; daughter, Christine (Jason) Johnson; son, Scott Kimberling; daughter, Candy Kimberling; grandchildren: Ryan (Mikaela) Miller, Kirsten Johnson, Noah Johnson; brothers: Ron (Renee) Kimberling, Chuck (Robin) Kimberling, Mike (Carla) Kimberling; sisters: Kathy (Pryde) Shannon, Lynn Lafollette; sister-in-law, Yvonne Schuck; many loving cousins; nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Patricia Kimberling; and his in-laws, Paul and Margaret Peterson.

Visitation will be held Sunday, September 12, 2021 from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME, Hobart Chapel, 600 West Old Ridge Road, Hobart. A funeral service for Jim will take place Monday, September 13, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home. He will be laid to rest at Graceland Cemetery in Valparaiso. For more information, please call (219) 942-2109. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.