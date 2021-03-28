James E. McBride

James is survived by sons: Jimmy (Jean) McBride, Bill (Debbie) Runyan and Don McBride; daughters: Debbie (Ricky) Cobb and Denise (Tim) Qualls; grandchildren: Amy, Molly, Crystin, Brianne, Jason, Michael, Beth, Crystal, Patrick, Daniel, Matthew, Amanda, Alex and Adam; brothers: Ed and Dan; many great grandchildren and wife Carol. James is preceded in death by his grandparents, parents, sisters Maureen, Pat and Marilyn and daughter Alice. James had many good friends and was very loved by his family, he is greatly missed.