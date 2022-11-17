May 29, 1932 - Nov. 14, 2022

PORTAGE, IN - James E. Nuttle, 90, of Portage, peacefully departed this life on Monday, November 14, 2022, at Rittenhouse Village in Portage. Born May 29, 1932, in Ft. Wayne, he was the son of the late Edgar and Matilda (Bauermeister) Nuttle and was confirmed in the Lutheran Church.

After serving his country in the U.S. Army, supporting the Korean War in Japan, he first worked at Capehart-Farnsworth in Ft. Wayne and then Indiana Bell/Ameritech for 34 years, retiring in 1990. He was a member of the Telephone Pioneers of America and was an avid St. Louis Cardinals baseball fan with Stan Musial being his all-time favorite player.

Jim and his wife of 56 years, Betty (Ewigleben), introduced their children to camping and were members of the Bacon Burners Camping Club in the 1970s.

He was preceded in death by Betty in 2015, and brother-in-law Eugene Hively of Columbia City, who was like a brother to him, in 2014. He is survived by his children: Kathleen (Michael) Catania of Chesterton, Daniel (Heidi) Nuttle of West Dundee, IL, Sandra (Jimmy) Goldsberry of Stormville, NY, and David (Laurie) Nuttle of Westerville, OH; six grandchildren: Angelo (Quyen), Jeffrey and Steven Catania, Samantha and Margaret Goldsberry, and Alexander (Perri) Nuttle; three great-grandchildren: Kyleigh and Jaxson Nuttle, and Franklin Catania; and his sister-in-law, Jean Hively, of Columbia City.

Funeral service at GREENLAWN MEMORIAL PARK in Fort Wayne at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 19, 2022, with visitation one hour prior. Luncheon to follow. Share memories or condolences at www.greenlawnmpfh.com.