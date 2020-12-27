CROWN POINT, IN - James E. Sykes, 89, of Crown Point, passed away on December 19, 2020. Born in McKeesport, PA, he is preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Alice Sykes.

He is survived by his two sons: James R. Sykes (Diane) and Thomas Sykes; grandchildren: Michael Sykes, Kimberly Bult (Chris) and Taylor Sykes; great-grandchildren: Abigail and Leah Bult; daughters-in-law: Sandra Sykes and Teresa Sykes; he is also survived by his loving friend, and life partner, Karen Henderlong and daughter, April.

Jim proudly served in the US Navy and US Air Force during the Korean War. He retired from US Steel and began his second and more notable career as a school bus driver for Crown Point Community Schools.

He was an avid bowler, member of the American Legion Post 20, former President of both Crown Point Little League and youth basketball leagues and could often be seen in the stands at several Crown Point High School athletic events.

At Jim's request, there will be no services at this time.