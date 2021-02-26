James Earl McBride

Aug. 16, 1932 — Feb. 21, 2021

CROWN POINT, IN — James Earl McBride, 88, of Crown Point, IN, passed away Sunday, February 21, 2021.

He is survived by his wife, Carol (nee Fenstermaker); five children; several grandchildren; stepchildren, Scott Fenstermaker, Erica Wyatt and Heidi Williamson; stepgrandchildren, Colin Williamson, Drake Williamson and Morgan Negri; and many loyal friends. He was preceded in death by parents, William and Irene (nee White) McBride, one daughter and his grandparents.

James served in the Marine Corps from 1949 to 1951.

James was retired from Charles Gluth & Sons Roofers.

Per his wishes, no services are being held.

