James Edward Beddome

MERRILLVILLE, IN - James Beddome, age 88, peacefully passed away on Friday, November 19, 2021.

James is survived by his daughters: Cindy Beddome and Cathy (Robert) Antrim; grandchildren; and great-grandchildren. Proceeded in death by his loving wife of 60 years, Nancy Beddome and son, Jim.

Friends may meet with the family on Wedsnesday, December 1, 2021 from 2:00-6:00 PM at RENDINA FUNERAL HOME, 5100 Cleveland Ave. Gary, IN.