May 16, 1933 - May 1, 2022

CROWN POINT, IN - James Edward Dwyer, age 88, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Sunday, May 1, 2022.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Ruth Ann; daughters: Deborah (Jim) Stelter, Diann Dwyer; granddaughters: Melinda (Garrett) Stemmons, Natalie Stelter; great-granddaughter, Rose Stemmons; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Richard and Mary Dwyer; brothers: Gerald, Richard, and Leo Dwyer.

Jim was born in 1933 and raised in Chicago, IL. At the age of 17, Jim enlisted in the Air Force, spent a year in Greenland, and fulfilled the majority of his service in Dallas, TX. He was honorably discharged and stayed in Dallas until returning to Chicago. Several months after his return, Jim met his future wife Ruth and they were married two years to the day after meeting.

Over the next four years they welcomed daughters Debbie and Diann. They lived in the city of Chicago, later moving to the south suburbs and then to Crown Point, IN where Jim resided until May 1, 2022 when he passed away in his bed next to Ruth.

Jim retired from Sears after 23 years of service in Security. He loved being retired, had many interests, and could tinker and putter around the house and yard all day. Jim loved nature, rescuing many birds and plants over his lifetime. He had a lifelong love of aviation and airplanes, took private flying lessons, and was a member of the Civil Air Patrol. His vast collection of books revealed his many interests. Jim had a kind heart, a quick wit, a feisty personality, and a heavy foot.

Friends may visit with the family on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & REEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM.

Prayers will be on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 9:15 AM at the funeral home. Funeral Mass to follow at 10:00 AM at St. Mary Catholic Church, 321 E. Joliet St., Crown Point, IN 46307. Interment to follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in Crown Point, IN.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Jim's name to St. Joseph's Indian School, 1301 N. Main St., Chamberlain, SD 57325.

Visit Jim's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.