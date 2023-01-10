James Edward "Jim" Hoover

CROWN POINT, IN - James "Jim" Hoover passed away on January 7, 2023. He is survived by his wife Margarete A Hoover, daughter Tracey (Mike) Conn; grandchildren: Amy (Daniel) Martel, Michael (Michele Debartolo) Conn, Jacob Conn, and Lillian Conn; nine grandchildren; sisters: Bobbie Jean Czajkowski and Faye Joan (John) Svitek; many nieces, nephew, great nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents Clifford J and Lorene Hoover, brother Clifford J (Cathy) Hoover Jr, and nephews Clifford M Hoover and John Troy Svitek.