KOUTS, IN — James Edward Wright "Jimbo," 62, of Kouts, IN, passed away as the result of a motorcycle accident on July 8, 2020. James was born October 13, 1957, to Wallace and Mary Wright in Valparaiso, IN. On May 28, 1978, James married Jeri Lynn Wade in Athens, AL. Survivors include his wife, Jeri; son, James (Jamie); daughter, Jaclyn (Jorge) Garcia; grandchildren: Autumn, Jadon, Haleigh, Gage, Olivia, Eva and Jorge; siblings: Frances (David) Waseman, Wally (Mary Ann) Wright, Richard (Michelle) Wright, Dorothy Brodner, Michael Wright, Nancy (Tony) Helmer, John (Gloria) Wright, Margaret (James) Strehler, Laura (Mark) Gray, Susan (Humberto) Lopez-Acosta, Kathryn Wright, Leon (Susan) Wright; and mother in law, Ruth Wade. He was preceded in death by a brother, Martin, and his father, Wallace Earl Wright.