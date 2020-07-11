James Edward Wright 'Jimbo'
KOUTS, IN — James Edward Wright "Jimbo," 62, of Kouts, IN, passed away as the result of a motorcycle accident on July 8, 2020. James was born October 13, 1957, to Wallace and Mary Wright in Valparaiso, IN. On May 28, 1978, James married Jeri Lynn Wade in Athens, AL. Survivors include his wife, Jeri; son, James (Jamie); daughter, Jaclyn (Jorge) Garcia; grandchildren: Autumn, Jadon, Haleigh, Gage, Olivia, Eva and Jorge; siblings: Frances (David) Waseman, Wally (Mary Ann) Wright, Richard (Michelle) Wright, Dorothy Brodner, Michael Wright, Nancy (Tony) Helmer, John (Gloria) Wright, Margaret (James) Strehler, Laura (Mark) Gray, Susan (Humberto) Lopez-Acosta, Kathryn Wright, Leon (Susan) Wright; and mother in law, Ruth Wade. He was preceded in death by a brother, Martin, and his father, Wallace Earl Wright.
A Celebration of Life will take place at American Legion Post 301 at 959 W. Indiana St., Kouts, IN, on Sunday, July 12, 2020, from 1:00-5:00 PM. Donations will be accepted by the family.
