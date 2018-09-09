ALBANY, NY - James Edwin Stark, born September 12, 1957, age 60, passed away August 27, 2018. He was born and raised in NW IN. Jim was a graduate of Highland HS and IU School of Business. His career took him to several cities throughout the US and Europe. Preceded in death by mother Carroll Stark, grandparents George and Anna Klaas, Edwin and Katherine Stark. He is survived by father Donald Stark, sister Beth (Tim) Ferree, brother Tom (Laurie) Stark. Uncle Jim will be fondly remembered by Kelli, Matt, Katie, Anna, Emily and Julia.
A Celebration of Life Mass will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Crown Point, IN, Wednesday, September 12, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. with Fr. Patrick Kalich officiating.