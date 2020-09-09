James F. Horvath Sr.

Funeral services will be held on Friday September 11, 2020 at 12:30 PM at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church located at 3025 Highway Ave., Highland with Fr. Brian Chadwick celebrating. Burial will follow at St. John-St. Joseph Cemetery in Hammond. Due to the concerns of COVID-19, all those attending the funeral services are required to wear facial masks and practice safe social distancing. Friends may meet with the family on Thursday September 10, 2020 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at WHITE FUNERAL HOME located at 921 W. Glen Park Ave. (45th. Ave) Griffith.James grew up in the Harbor. James retired as Plant Manager for Union Carbide. James was the avid sports fan, especially the game of bowling. James enjoyed spending his time camping in Northern Wisconsin, fishing for Muskie, and duck hunting. He was a member of Ducks Unlimited.