WHITING - James F. Sandrick, age 79, born on May 3, 1943 passed away peacefully on June 22, 2022. Jim will be greatly missed by his wife, Norma of 54 years; and his children: James, David and children, Kate and Claire, and Angela and her husband, Gabriel Cabrera, and their children, Grace, Sofie and Gaby.

A special thank you to all the nurses and doctors at St. Catherine's and Munster Community. And blessings on all the women at the Riley Memorial House who were so kind to our family and cared so lovingly for Jim. And finally, to the very kind staff at Hillside.

He was born and raised and lived in Whiting his whole life, except for a short time when he semi-retired to Bloomington, Indiana, where his son lived with his first born grandchild. During that time he still maintained an office building in Whiting and resided in his wife's grandparents' home on Reese Avenue. For years he had a vanity plate on his car that boldly stated, "WHITING." He used to regularly make presentations at Whiting Middle School on local history. When his daughter was in high school, a classmate came up to her and said, "Hey, I know you. Your dad is the man who really loves Whiting a lot."