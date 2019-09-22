{{featured_button_text}}

MUNSTER, IN - James F. Schmidt, age 83, of Munster, passed away on Thursday, September 19, 2019.

He is survived by sons: Carl (Dawn) Schmidt and Neil Schmidt; daughters: Elaine (Clifton) Kirby and Elise Nieto; his loved grandchildren: Logan, Sunita, Gabriel, Jada, Daniel, Enrique, Benjamin and Margaret; his brother, Arthur Schmidt and sister, Jo Ellen Clark and great nephews and nieces. Preceded in death by his wife Susan, his parents Fred and Pauline Schmidt, and daughter Elizabeth Schmidt.

Jim worked for International Harvester, NIPSCO and Inland Steel. He was involved in Boy Scouts, Munster Historical Society and Lions Club. He was a member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Log in Sign up

Visitation will be on Saturday, September 28, 2019 from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m., prayer service at noon, at BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME, 8415 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN. Private Interment, Chapel Lawn, Schererville, IN.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Humane Indiana (Animal Shelter), 421 45th St., Munster, IN 46321.

Please visit us at www.burnskish.com. www.burnskish.com

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.