James G. Brownell

NEW YORK CITY - James (Jim) G. Brownell, 88, passed away peacefully at his home in New York City on July 11, 2022. Born on July 29, 1933 in Valparaiso, Indiana, he was the son of the late Walter Ezra Brownell, Sr. and Floy Gladys (Binyon) Brownell. He was the salutatorian of Valparaiso High School's class of '51. In 1955, he earned his bachelor's degree in Government at Indiana University. Following graduation, he was awarded a student exchange scholarship for postgraduate studies at the University of Stockholm. He also served as a lieutenant in the US Army while stationed in Germany. In 1960, he moved to New York City where he began a career in publishing at Scholastic Corporation. He was an associate editor for Senior Scholastic, editor-in-chief of Jr. Scholastic and Editorial Director of the Social Studies Magazines. He later moved to the production side of the business as Director of Manufacturing and Distribution of the magazine division until his retirement in 1998. He was always a strong believer in the importance of recognizing talent, hard work, and commitment among his staff. During his 38-year tenure at Scholastic, he noticed that not many people spent their entire careers at one company as he did, so he formed the "Dinosaur Club" which later became the "Classics" celebrating employees who worked for Scholastic for more than 25 years.