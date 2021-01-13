James G. Estep

Feb. 25, 1927 — Jan. 9, 2021

VALPARAISO, IN — James G. Estep, 93, of Valparaiso IN, passed away on Saturday, January 9, 2021. Born in Gary, IN on February 25, 1927, to the late Gaston and Edna (nee Jones) Estep.

James was formerly of Merrillville, IN. He was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church, a Merchant Marine veteran, Horace Mann graduate, retired tool and dye maker with Federal Mogul in Michigan City, IN, formerly the Anderson Company, and an avid golfer.

Survived by children, Susanne M. (Steve) Poss and James Estep, and special friend, Mary Lou deGroh.

Preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Estep in 2001; parents; and sisters, Jeanne Harrington and Dorothy Mann.

Friends may call on Friday, January 15, 2021, from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the DYKES FUNERAL HOME, 2305 N. Campbell St., Valparaiso IN. Funeral services immediately following at 1:30 p.m. with the Rev. Douglas Mayer officiating. Interment, Graceland Cemetery, Valparaiso IN.

Memorials may be made to VNA Hospice.

In accordance with the Porter County Health Department, masks and social distancing are required with a restriction of 25 people.

Arrangements made by DYKES FUNERAL HOME, INC., Valparaiso IN, (219) 462-3125.