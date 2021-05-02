SCHERERVILLE, IN - James G. Platis, 94, of Schererville, IN, passed away on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 in Munster, IN.
He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 46 years, Mary Lou (Campbell) Platis; two nieces through marriage, Deanna Samson, Donna (Roger) Limbach, and one great niece through marriage Sarah Limbach. He was preceded in death by his mother Mira, his beloved brother Chris, and his two sisters Mary and Bea.
Jim was raised in the "Harbor" side of East Chicago, Indiana attending Riley Elementary and Washington High School. After graduating in 1945 he proudly served his country during WWII. After the war was over he and his brother Chris continued their illustrious career in baseball and Indiana University in Bloomington. He and his brother Chris helped bring Indiana University their first Big Ten Baseball Championship.
After graduation from I.U. He returned to his hometown and started a teaching career of 40 years beginning at Riley School, then Washington High School, and ending at Block Jr. High. While at Block he started an Indoor floor hockey program that included over 500 boy over the years. TWA Came to East Chicago and took pictures and wrote a story about the program that was featured in their airline magazine that went all over the world.
During his teaching career he played and starred for the famous Sam and Henry Indians semi-pro baseball team for over 40 years.
His proudest achievement though as founding the East Chicago, Indiana Sports Hall of Fame which is housed in the John Baratto Athletic Complex at East Chicago Central High School. In it are pictures and bios. Of hundreds of great athletes who have starred in their respective sports at the high school, college, and professional level.
After he retired from teaching he began an illustrious career in Masters Track and Field. He amassed over 400 medals over 20 years. He and his wife, Mary Lou were chosen to carry the INDIANA banner into the Orange Bowl at the 1999 National Senior Games in Orlando, Florida.
Jim was honored for all his accomplishments in the Marquis Who's Who in America and the World, he was a member of the WHS Alumni Association, a member of the I Men's Club of Indiana University, a charter member of the WWII Museum, a 50 year member of the NABC, an honorary member of the Illinois VFW, a member of Post 78 when Walter Matusik was the commander.
Jim's favorite past time was enjoying a good cigar and golfing with his buddies John Molodet, Bill Holzbach, Richard Rucoba, and of course brother Chris.
As per his wishes graveside services are private. Pastor Linda Skaggs will be officiating. Jim loved all animals especially cats. Donations in his memory may be directed to - Humane Indiana - 421 45ht St. Munster, IN 46375.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.ChapelLawnFunerals.com for the Platis family.
"UNTIL WE MEET AGAIN"