SCHERERVILLE, IN - James G. Platis, 94, of Schererville, IN, passed away on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 in Munster, IN.

He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 46 years, Mary Lou (Campbell) Platis; two nieces through marriage, Deanna Samson, Donna (Roger) Limbach, and one great niece through marriage Sarah Limbach. He was preceded in death by his mother Mira, his beloved brother Chris, and his two sisters Mary and Bea.

Jim was raised in the "Harbor" side of East Chicago, Indiana attending Riley Elementary and Washington High School. After graduating in 1945 he proudly served his country during WWII. After the war was over he and his brother Chris continued their illustrious career in baseball and Indiana University in Bloomington. He and his brother Chris helped bring Indiana University their first Big Ten Baseball Championship.

After graduation from I.U. He returned to his hometown and started a teaching career of 40 years beginning at Riley School, then Washington High School, and ending at Block Jr. High. While at Block he started an Indoor floor hockey program that included over 500 boy over the years. TWA Came to East Chicago and took pictures and wrote a story about the program that was featured in their airline magazine that went all over the world.