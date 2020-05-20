Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

SCHERERVILLE, IN - James G. Wendlinger age 59 of Schererville, formerly of Hammond passed away on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. He is survived by his sister, Maryann (Charles) Markley; brother, Gary (Ramona) Wendlinger and several nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents Charles and Irene Wendlinger.