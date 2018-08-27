HAMMOND, IN - James Gerovac age 69 of Hammond, IN passed away August 22, 2018. He is survived by three children: Mike (Jackie) Schutz, Shane (Kristyn) Gerovac, Mandy (Joe) Stamper; eight grandchildren; Fiancée Darlene Mizera; two brothers: John (Shelly) Gerovac, Andrew (Nancy) Gerovac; two sisters: Mary Ellen (Lynn Trasatti) Gerovac, Annette (Ed) Stanutz; many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday August 28, 2018, 5:00 PM at KUIPER FUNERAL HOME, 9039 Kleinman RD (two blocks south of Ridge RD) Highland, IN Rev. Theodore Mens officiating. Cremation to follow. Friends may visit with the family on Tuesday afternoon from 2:00 PM till 5:00 PM (time of services) at the funeral home. www.kuiperfh.com