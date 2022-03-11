VALPARAISO, IN - James Gilbert Chowning, age 91, of Valparaiso, Indiana, went to be with his Lord on Tuesday, March 8, 2022.

He had three children: James A. (Jeanne) Chowning, Valparaiso, IN, teacher at Washington Township School; Ruth M. Chowning, MT Washington, KY, Kentucky Extension Agent; and John H. (Kim) Chowning, Cookeville, TN, Gospel preacher. James had eight grandchildren: James Riley (Rae) Chowning, Ben (Carmen) Chowning, Katie (Matt) Zacharias, Sarah Chowning, Andrew Chowning, Micah (Shelby) Chowning, Luke (Abby) Chowning, and Joshua (Rachel) Chowning. He had seven great-grandchildren which were the delight of his life: Charlotte, Brennan, Jaxson, Maven, Elizabeth, Breslyn, and Nora. He was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Ruth Elizabeth Hammel Chowning.

Visitation will be held on Friday, March 11, 2022, from 3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. and on Saturday, March 12, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m., with a celebration of life beginning at 10:00 a.m., all at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions to African Christian Hospitals, 102 North Locust Street, Searcy, Arkansas 72143.