January 30, 1955 - July 22, 2022

VALPARAISO - James Gregory Wilson "Greg", age 67, of Valparaiso, IN, passed away suddenly on Friday, July 22, 2022.

Greg was born on January 30, 1955 in Gary, IN to the late Dan L. Wilson and Grace LaFern (nee Mandrell) Subartowicz. He worked for many years as a welder in the steel industry. He married the love of his life, Donalyn Welton, on July 6, 1974 and spent 48 loving years together.

Greg had a passion for racing all scales of slot cars, modifying them to go so fast you couldn't even see them. He built a racetrack spanning wall to wall in his hobby room and spent a lot of time racing with his family. Greg did everything with his son and best friend, Jim. He will be dearly missed by his grandson, his "Buckey, Jr." Marcellis. Greg was a loving and devoted husband, father, "Buckey", brother, uncle, and friend who will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Greg is survived by his wife, Donalyn; children: James Gregory Wilson, Jr. and Marja Eileen Wilson; grandson and Buckey, Marcellis James Wilson; mother-in-law, Eileen (late Richard) Welton; siblings-in-law: Richard Welton and Loyce (Richard) Fandrei; siblings: Jerry Wilson, Dick (Debbie) Wilson, Tami (Bill) Grochowski, Teri (Albert) Carlson; and sister-in-law, Donna Wilson.

Greg was preceded in death by his parents: Dan and Grace; father-in-law, Richard Welton; sister-in-law, Phyllis Welton; and brothers: Danny, Keith, and Mark Wilson.

Family and friends may gather at Rees Funeral Homes, Hobart Chapel (600 W Old Ridge Rd, Hobart) on Thursday, July 28, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. A funeral service will follow immediately at 12:00 p.m. At rest, Evergreen Memorial Park.