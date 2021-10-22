James H. Blondeel

July 20, 1975 — Oct. 19, 2021

ATTICA, IN — James H. Blondeel, 46, Attica, passed away at his home on Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at 12:56 p.m. following an illness with cancer.

James was born in Blue Island, Illinois on July 20, 1975. He was the son of Daniel C. Blondeel of Cedar Lake, IN and Susan (nee Schoustra) (Robert) Knezevich of Roselawn, IN. James was raised in the Chicago area and worked for Feralloy Company in Portage. After moving to Attica in 2004, James worked at Harrison Steel Castings Company. More recently James had been working at Subaru of Indiana in Lafayette.

James was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed fishing. His greatest enjoyment was watching his children play sports. He loved to care for his pets.

James was first married to Stacey Cole. He later married Amanda L. Dill in DeMotte, IN on August 14, 2021.