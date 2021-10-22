James H. Blondeel
July 20, 1975 — Oct. 19, 2021
ATTICA, IN — James H. Blondeel, 46, Attica, passed away at his home on Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at 12:56 p.m. following an illness with cancer.
James was born in Blue Island, Illinois on July 20, 1975. He was the son of Daniel C. Blondeel of Cedar Lake, IN and Susan (nee Schoustra) (Robert) Knezevich of Roselawn, IN. James was raised in the Chicago area and worked for Feralloy Company in Portage. After moving to Attica in 2004, James worked at Harrison Steel Castings Company. More recently James had been working at Subaru of Indiana in Lafayette.
James was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed fishing. His greatest enjoyment was watching his children play sports. He loved to care for his pets.
James was first married to Stacey Cole. He later married Amanda L. Dill in DeMotte, IN on August 14, 2021.
James leaves behind his wife, Amanda and his parents, Daniel C. Blondeel of Cedar Lake, IN and Susan (Robert) Knezevich of Roselawn, IN; five children: Donald (Lacy) Cole, Attica; Kelsey (Alex) Keeling, Hillsboro; Madyson Blondeel, West Lafayette; Nicholas (Shaylee Skinner) Blondeel, Bloomfield, IN and Jayden Blondeel, Attica; eight grandchildren: Kalen, Jaxen and Eiden Cole; Carrson and Collin Keeling; Zayde Seward; Adley "Beans" Keeling and Roone Blondeel; a sister, Nicole Blondeel and a brother, Benjamin Blondeel, Roselawn, IN; a stepsister, Rhiannon Knezevich (Dominic Torres), Lowell, IN; a stepbrother, John Knezevich, Hobart, IN; his grandfather, Donald Schoustra, Palm Coast, FL; several nieces and nephews and aunts and uncles. He was preceded in death by a brother, Daniel Blondeel and a niece, MaKenna Ray.
Friends may call at the Maus Funeral Home, Attica, on Monday, October 25, 2021 from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the Fountain-Warren County CASA and to the Onalaska farms sanctuary. Condolences may be sent online to www.mausfuneralhome.com.