PORTAGE, IN - James H. Napier, age 90, of Portage, passed away January 11, 2023. He was born on September 30, 1932 in Hazel Patch, KY to John and Mary (nee Cress) Napier. James joined the family as the youngest of thirteen children. He attended Hazel Grove High School and completed two years of college before heading north to Hammond, IN. It was in Hammond that James met the love of his life, Carol Jean Otterman. They married on May 28, 1952 and together raised five children. James and Carol were married for 60 years until Carol's passing on September 22, 2012. James was a Pipefitter with Local 597 until his retirement in 1994. Once retired, James and Carol took to the road in their motor home traveling the United States and spending winters in warmer climates. He was an avid gardener and "Mr. Fix-it". He will be greatly missed.