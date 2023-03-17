June 26, 1962 - March 3, 2023

HAMMOND, IN - James Hubert Tincher, 60, passed away peacefully on March 3, 2023.

James is survived by his mother Mary Collier; children: Zachary (Jennifer) and Teralyne; grandchildren: Mason James, Angel, and Zander; sisters: Rose (Charles) Tarpley and Debbie; and his many nieces, nephews, cousins, and good friends.

James was preceded in death by his sister Gail, his father Ike, and his brothers Billie and Dean.

James worked hard for the railroad for over 25 years as a journeyman carman. He loved beer, fishing, and his faithful dog and companion Bailey. Most importantly, he loved his children and grandchildren with all his heart. James was a good man and, while he didn't have much, he would give the shirt off his back for a stranger in need.

Please celebrate the life of James with his family on Saturday, March 25, from 3:00-7:00 p.m. at Woodmar United Methodist Church, 7320 Northcote Ave in Hammond. A small memorial ceremony will take place around 6:00 p.m.