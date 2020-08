× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

James H. Watkin

FRANKLIN, IN — James H. Watkin, passed away on April 3, 2020, in Franklin, IN.

A memorial service will be held for James H. Watkin on August 29, 2020, at First United Methodist Church in Valparaiso, IN.

Visitation is from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., service to follow. Memorials can be made to the Church Pantry.