BAY ST. LOUIS, MS - James Harry Hudspeth, of Bay St. Louis, MS passed away Thursday, September 10, 2020 at the age of 82. He was born February 22, 1938 in Hammond, IN, the son of Harry Franklin Hudspeth and Marie Angela Gutzwiller Hudspeth who modeled the strong work ethic he demonstrated in life.

He is survived by Dorothy, his wife of 47 years. In 1985 James and Dorothy restored a historic home in Kentwood, LA which is on the National Register of Historic Places. He is survived by his five children Deborah Rhyne (Eric) of Hammond, IN, Jennifer Pecquet (Robert) of Metairie, LA, James B. Hudspeth (Jean) of West Valley City, UT, Linda Logue of Slidell, and Kay Lee (John) of Franklinton, LA. His brother Thomas preceded him in death as well as his parents and great-grandson Noah Inman.