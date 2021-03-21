April 29, 1936 - March 5, 2021

LAKE STATION, IN - James Henry Hoskins, 84, of Lake Station was born April 29, 1936 in Gary, IN to Lawson and Hallie Hoskins. Jim passed away March 5, 2021 in Indianapolis, IN.

Jim grew up in Gary, IN with his parents, one brother and three sisters. As a kid, Jim was the adventurous one. Ready to wander, explore, experience all that he could. With all that energy, he fished, hunted, and played most every sport, finding baseball was his favorite. With age, came an Army pension and golf, not only playing, but refurbishing golf clubs for friends and family. Energy well spent. Energy we all wish we had. What a great love we all had for Jim.

Jim was a U.S. Army Veteran and served 20 years in the Army. During his service to his country, Jim served three tours of duty in Vietnam with the First Special Forces, the Green Berets. He retired as Sergeant First Class with an Honorable discharge. Jim was a member of East Gary Memorial Post 100 The American Legion where he served as the Armorer for the Military Honors Group.

Jim was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Beverly Arehart-Hoskins; daughter, Jenny Black; parents, Lawson and Hallie Hoskins; and sisters: Betty Goranovich and Joyce Rodrick.