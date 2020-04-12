× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

FRANKLIN, IN - James Henry Watkin, 88, of Franklin, IN (formerly of Wanatah and Valparaiso, IN), passed into the arms of his Heavenly Father April 3, 2020. Born August 8, 1931, he was preceded in death by his parents Raymond and Esther Watkin of Illinois and brother, John Watkin of Evansville, IN. After serving in Korea, he returned home and began farming; he later was employed at the Pinney Purdue Agriculture Research Farm as a research technician for 30 years.

He is survived by his wife Martha of 64 years, children Emily (David) Musgrave, Grace (David) McBrier, Mary (Steven) Ferdon, William (Jayne) Watkin and Charles (Mary) Watkin; and eleven grandchildren. James was involved with his church and community, as a hospital volunteer, a co-director of Calumet District Lay Speaking School for 17 years and 4-H judge at seven county fairs and Indiana state fair for 30 years. He had a great sense of humor, enjoyed people and had many friends. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. He fought a long battle against Parkinson's disease but is now finally free of suffering and pain.

A memorial service will be held in late summer or early fall. Memorials may be made to Valparaiso First United Methodist Church Food Pantry.