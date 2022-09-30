James J. Dykes

Dec. 24, 1954 - Sep. 25, 2022

VALPARAISO, IN - Jim Dykes, 67, of Valparaiso passed away on Sunday, September 25, 2022. He was born December 24, 1954 to the late Julian W. Dykes and Patricia S. Dykes. He attended Andrean High School, Graduate of Valparaiso High School Class of 1972, Graduate of St. Joseph College in Rensselaer, IN, Graduate of Indiana College of Mortuary Science in Indianapolis, IN.

Jim was a sales representative for an aviation parts brokerage company.

Jim is survived by children: Ryan (Trisha) Dykes, Samantha Tithof; grandchildren: Stella, Louie and Ben Dykes, Max and Grayson Tithof; mother of the children, Carmine Calderazzo; siblings: Kathleen (Dave) Odum, Mary (Robert) Buhle, Ed (Cyndi) Dykes, Patrick Dykes; numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by parents: Julian W. Dykes and Patricia (Stanton) Dykes.

Visitation on Monday, October 3, 2022 from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. at DYKES FUNERAL HOME, 2305 N. Campbell Street in Valparaiso.

Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at 10 a.m. at St. Paul Catholic Church, 1855 Harrison Blvd in Valparaiso. Rev. Douglas Mayer officiating. Interment, St. Paul Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to St. Paul Catholic Church or American Lung Association.

Arrangements by Dykes Funeral Home, Inc. Valparaiso IN.

(219) 462-3125