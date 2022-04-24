HESSVILLE - James "J.J." E. Jolink, age 76, of Hessville, IN, passed away Wednesday, April 20, 2022.

James is survived by his loving children: Tim (Edie) Jolink, Jenise (David) Press, Monique (Ed) Hardee; grandchildren: Ashley, Joey, Nick, Brandi, James, David, Emily, Natalee and Aiden; great-granddaughter, Amelia; brother, Keith (late, Julie) Jolink; sister, Sheri (Ron) Greenland; and several nieces; nephews; and cousins.

Preceded in death by his beloved wife of 51 years, Janet Jolink (nee Bales); parents, James and Emma Jolink.

Services were private and entrusted to Solan Pruzin Funeral Home, Schererville, IN., 219-322-7766.

James was a United States Air Force veteran who served in Vietnam as a jet mechanic. He retired from the maintenance department at Griffith High School. He enjoyed fishing, woodworking and telling stories.